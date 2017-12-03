Jay Love, Chief Relationship Officer at Bloomerang, says that this book “is packed with everything I have learned over nearly 40 years in the nonprofit sector, from tens-of-thousands of database installations to chairing capital campaigns to being a major donor myself.”

Stay Together: How to Encourage a Lifetime of Donor Loyalty out of 5 based on ratings. 3719 user reviews

Books Stay Together: How to Encourage a Lifetime of Donor Loyalty There’s a lot packed into this 170-page book. We designed it to be compact enough to serve as a daily guide on your donor retention journey. More than likely, you’ll discover fundraising and retention techniques you had never considered, including tips on how to accomplish more with your fundraising efforts in less time and with less effort. This book contains advice on engagement, donor retention, and other tactics to help you reach your fundraising goals. £3.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51msi%2BSADrL._SL160_.jpg https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/12/03/stay-together-encourage-lifetime-donor-loyalty/

324 total views, 324 views today