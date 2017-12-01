Another practical guide from The Charity First Series.

The book aims to remedy the challenging media presentation of charities by showing organisations of all sizes the practical steps required to get the media on their side. Author Becky Slack draws on a wealth of personal experience – of both charity and media work – to present a clear and compelling case for all charities becoming much more media savvy.

Effective Media Relations for Charities: What Journalists Want and How to Deliver it (The Charity First Series) out of 5 based on ratings. 3716 user reviews

