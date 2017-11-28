Paul Strickland Scanner Centre deploys Harlequin CRM to unify donor data

Paul Strickland Scanner Centre has invested in Harlequin’s CRM and fundraising software to heighten its ongoing success and create a single view of supporter information.

In 2016 Paul Strickland Scanner Centre generated £7.4M in income and scanned a record 17,400 patients; however, with no government funding, building close supporter relationships and increasing its fundraising is crucial for the charity as it aims to grow further.

Sofia Sheikh, Fundraising Manager explains why they needed a new system: “With a new strategic view and new staff in post, the charity aims to be even bigger and better in the future. To help realise our ambitions, we needed to replace a bespoke Access database that was soon to become unsupported – and I put this project high on my list when I joined the organisation in May 2017.”

Sofia had previously used Harlequin but was careful to undertake a procurement process in her new role and looked with interest at the subscription-based offerings on the market. She comments: “Throughout my career, I’ve experienced many of the well-known fundraising software packages. Some are awful. Others seem to have overly complex pricing that make it hard to plan for the future or forecast longer-term costs as you grow. I also find it difficult to see the value of the extra functionality others claim to have to justify the huge leap in cost.”

Along with the core Harlequin CRM system with campaign, major donor, grant and legacy management built-in, the charity has invested in the events and merchandise modules. It will also benefit from the new consent tool that comes as standard in the software to help charities address GDPR requirements. Sofia explains that one of her first goals is to centralise all supporter information and communications on the system. “Creating a single view and history of our donors is a strategic imperative for us as we aim to build closer relationships.”

Sofia concludes: “Overall, Harlequin is the best charity database I have used and I am pleased with another smooth data migration and roll-out. It is good value for money and has impressive functionality – and the aftercare service is personable. I also know I will have a voice in shaping the software via the Harlequin user group.”

Tom Ellis, Managing Director of Harlequin comments: “It is a privilege to supply Paul Strickland Scanner Centre with the CRM and fundraising technology it needs to underpin its strategic growth. However, this is also a story about personal relationships and trust, and we are thrilled that Sofia has selected Harlequin once again, in a new organisation.”

More about Paul Strickland Scanner Centre

Paul Strickland Scanner Centre is a specialist medical imaging centre working to improve the lives of people affected by cancer and other serious conditions. It does this through medical research and by providing the best possible patient care using high quality MRI, CT and PET-CT scanners.

As an independent medical charity, it receives no government funding and relies on donations from supporters to fund life-changing medical research and ensure patients have access to leading edge scanning technology and high quality care. With help from it supporters, it was able to scan a record 17,400 patients last year, giving them and their families hope for the future.

stricklandscanner.org.uk

@ScannerCentre

More about Harlequin Software Ltd

Harlequin designs CRM, fundraising and accounting software that enables charities to stand out and achieve strategic success. Harlequin utilises the Microsoft SQL Server relational database and .NET technologies. Established in 1986, Harlequin supports 370 not-for- profits across the UK including healthcare and welfare organisations, faith charities, education establishments, museums, arts charities and membership associations.

www.harlequinsoftware.co.uk



Twitter @HarlequinCRM

