Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Culture Map: Decoding How People Think, Lead, and Get Things Done Across Cultures

Posted by on 8 October 2017 in Books
0 Comments
The Culture Map: Decoding How People Think, Lead, and Get Things Done Across Cultures

Business success in a global and virtual world requires the skills to navigate through cultural differences and decode cultures that are foreign to your own. Erin Meyer is your guide through this subtle, sometimes treacherous terrain where people from starkly different backgrounds are expected to work harmoniously together.

The Culture Map: Decoding How People Think, Lead, and Get Things Done Across Cultures

The Culture Map: Decoding How People Think, Lead, and Get Things Done Across Cultures Rating:
List Price: £11.93
Sale Price: £5.92
(as of 04/10/2017 22:45 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 2-3 business days

Product Description

BRAND NEW, perfect condition.

Details

No features available.

The Culture Map: Decoding How People Think, Lead, and Get Things Done Across Cultures 4.5 out of 5 based on 38 ratings. 3662 user reviews
Books The Culture Map: Decoding How People Think, Lead, and Get Things Done Across Cultures BRAND NEW, perfect condition. £11.93 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51r5SGbJoOL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/10/08/the-culture-map-decoding-how-people-think-lead-and-get-things-done-across-cultures/

324 total views, 324 views today

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!
" />