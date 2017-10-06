Why do we buy what we buy? Geoffrey Miller, author of The Mating Mind, looks at evolutionary psychology, genetics and consumer research to explain the hidden instincts behind our choices.

Must-Have: The Hidden Instincts Behind Everything We Buy Rating:

List Price: £10.99

Sale Price: £6.43

Availability: Usually dispatched within 3-4 business days



Product Description Paperback. Pages: 384 Publisher: Random House UK What do the Volkswagen T2a Bus. The contraceptive pill and Jimi Hendrix have in common Why does a cold and dry environment make people more likely to speak to strangers What can World of Warcraft teach us about the world we live in today In this illiantly original. provocative and witty book. Geoffrey Miller u acclaimed author of The Mating Mind u takes us on a journey through the surreal wonderlands of marketing. advertising. and media to explore the hidden instincts behind our choices. Combining this with the latest developments in evolutionary psychology. genetics and consumer research. he explains why we buy what we buy and how we can escape the excesses of twenty-first century consumerism. Details New

Mint Condition

Dispatch same day for order received before 12 noon

Guaranteed packaging

No quibbles returns

Must-Have: The Hidden Instincts Behind Everything We Buy 3.0 out of 5 based on 6 ratings. 3662 user reviews

Books Must-Have: The Hidden Instincts Behind Everything We Buy Paperback. Pages: 384 Publisher: Random House UK What do the Volkswagen T2a Bus. The contraceptive pill and Jimi Hendrix have in common Why does a cold and dry environment make people more likely to speak to strangers What can World of Warcraft teach us about the world we live in today In this illiantly original. provocative and witty book. Geoffrey Miller u acclaimed author of The Mating Mind u takes us on a journey through the surreal wonderlands of marketing. advertising. and media to explore the hidden instincts behind our choices. Combining this with the latest developments in evolutionary psychology. genetics and consumer research. he explains why we buy what we buy and how we can escape the excesses of twenty-first century consumerism. £10.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51H%2BQt7bhIL._SL160_.jpg https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/10/06/must-have-the-hidden-instincts-behind-everything-we-buy/

287 total views, 284 views today