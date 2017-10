Impact & Excellence: Data-Driven Strategies for… Nonprofit and Government Organizations

Its full title is Impact & Excellence: Data-Driven Strategies for Aligning Mission, Culture and Performance in Nonprofit and Government Organizations.

Impact & Excellence: Data-Driven Strategies for Aligning Mission, Culture and Performance in Nonprofit and Government Organizations out of 5 based on ratings. 3661 user reviews

Books Impact & Excellence: Data-Driven Strategies for Aligning Mission, Culture and Performance in Nonprofit and Government Organizations £30.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51qXUYAWuVL._SL160_.jpg https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/10/04/impact-excellence-data-driven-strategies-nonprofit-government-organizations/

152 total views, 16 views today