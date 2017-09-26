Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Guide to Major Trusts 2017/18

Posted by on 26 September 2017 in Books
0 Comments
The Guide to Major Trusts 2017/18

The latest edition of the Directory of Social Change’s popular directory of major grantmaking charities. 

The 25th edition features over £5 billion of available to UK charities and voluntary organisations.

The Guide to Major Trusts 2017/18

The Guide to Major Trusts 2017/18 Rating:
List Price: £125.00
Sale Price: £91.52
(as of 24/09/2017 13:41 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 2-3 business days

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

The Guide to Major Trusts 2017/18 out of 5 based on ratings. 3651 user reviews
Books The Guide to Major Trusts 2017/18 £125.00 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41-HQrhTstL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/09/26/the-guide-to-major-trusts-201718/

244 total views, 244 views today

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!
" />