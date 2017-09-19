It’s a great theory, but how does it work in practice? In Donors for Life, two experienced fundraising directors tell all, sharing tips, pitfalls, ideas and inspiration on every page.

Through 20 packed chapters Craig Linton and Paul Stein explain the theory too, shining a light on what commitment to a relationship fundraising approach means for fundraising colleagues, other staff, volunteers, trustees, donors and your charity’s bottom line – your ability to deliver on its mission.

Includes a contribution from Rob Woods and a foreword by Ken Burnett, author of Relationship Fundraising.

Donors for LIfe: a Practitioners Guide to Relationship Fundraising out of 5 based on ratings. 3628 user reviews

Books Donors for LIfe: a Practitioners Guide to Relationship Fundraising Brand new from the publisher - find out how you can make relationship fundraising work. https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51kC-Q3GpRL._SL160_.jpg https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/09/19/donors-life-practitioners-guide-relationship-fundraising/

266 total views, 47 views today