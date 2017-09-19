Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Donors for Life: a Practitioners Guide to Relationship Fundraising

Donors for Life: a Practitioners Guide to Relationship Fundraising

It’s a great theory, but how does it work in practice? In Donors for Life, two experienced fundraising directors tell all, sharing tips, pitfalls, ideas and inspiration on every page.

Through 20 packed chapters Craig Linton and Paul Stein explain the theory too, shining a light on what commitment to a approach means for fundraising colleagues, other staff, volunteers, trustees, donors and your charity’s bottom line – your ability to deliver on its mission.

Includes a contribution from Rob Woods and a foreword by , author of Relationship Fundraising.

 

List Price: unavailable
Sale Price: £22.95
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

Brand new from the publisher - find out how you can make relationship fundraising work.

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

