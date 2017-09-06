Ecard and donation system for UK charities.

DontSendMeACard.com gives UK charities a new income stream with donations in lieu of greeting cards. People can support your charity by sending ecards on special occasions and donating the cost equivalent of greeting cards and stamps.

Built for charities. From your account dashboard, you can easily share links to ecard pages inviting supporters to send ecards and give.

Over 80 UK charities have jumped on board the initiative including – Headway, British Deaf Association, UK Sepsis Trust, Royal Life Saving Society UK, Trees for Cities, and The Shark Trust.

How it Works

Register to become one of our listed charity partners. You can then:

• Invite supporters to donate through ecard pages for special occasions e.g. Christmas, Valentine’s Day

• Upload your own custom ecard artwork

• Access a host of promotional material – such as social media graphics – for a successful fundraising campaign

People can then give what they would have spent on greeting cards and stamps, whilst maintaining the sentiment of cards. We’ve seen individuals give as high as £200.00 in lieu of cards. A larger opportunity is also possible by inviting corporate usage.

What People Are Saying

“We’re delighted to be receiving money that would otherwise be spent on greeting cards, preventing unnecessary waste.”

Katie Greaves, FareShare

“Incomparably wonderful.”

Simon Bates, BBC Radio Devon

“A great alternative to the £1.6bn spent annually on greeting cards in the UK.”

Michael McGrath, CEO Muscle Help Foundation

www.DontSendMeACard.com

Learn More

How it Works for Charities

Our Social Mission

SlideShare

169 total views, 7 views today