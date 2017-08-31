Tastecard raises £270k for Mary’s Meals in seven years

Tastecard is to continue its partnership with Mary’s Meals for the next three years, having raised more than £270,000 since it first started supporting the charity.

The company’s fundraising activity includes hosting a selection of charity events throughout the year, as well as donating a percentage of its sales to the charity. Between 2nd October and 16th October this year, a donation of £5 will be made to Mary’s Meals for every Tastecard membership sold.

Tastecard is “the UK’s largest dining club” and offers 50% off or two-for-one at thousands of restaurants including Zizzi, La Tasca, ASK Italian, PizzaExpress, and Pizza Hut Restaurants, as well as over 5,000 independent restaurants.

Mary’s Meals currently provides over one million chronically hungry children with a daily meal every school day in 14 countries, helping them to access the education that can offer an escape from poverty.

To celebrate the continued relationship, Jimmy Belabre, 28, a Haitian musician who received Mary’s Meals as a child, will visit tastecard’s head office in Huddersfield as part of a wider visit to the UK. During the visit on September 6, as well as sharing his story with tastecard staff, the singer-songwriter will also perform some of his music.

He will also perform at the Mary’s Meals Day in London on 10 September.

