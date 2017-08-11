Through our technology program, Salesforce.org delivers the world’s leading nonprofit and educational technology solutions at affordable rates. More than 31,000 Nonprofits and Higher Education institutions around the world access Salesforce technology via the Power of Us program.

The Power of Us Program – Product Donation and Discount

The Power of Us Program includes 10 donated subscriptions and deep discounts on additional subscriptions, products and/or services from Salesforce for eligible Nonprofits and Higher Education institutions. Salesforce.org’s nonprofit app, The Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) is included in this program.

The Nonprofit Success Pack

From fundraising to operations to programs and more, the Nonprofit Success Pack turns the world’s #1 CRM into the #1 CRM for nonprofits. The Nonprofit Success Pack starts with a flexible, open data architecture and adds pre-built constituent and donor management components. It’s built for nonprofits by nonprofits, thanks to our large global community of developers, users and partners actively supporting NPSP, and supporting you. Learn more about our community driven development here – Download E-Book.

Take a look at how these nonprofits are using NPSP:

Barnardo’s

ALONE

Camfed

Learn about the full range of Salesforce.org solutions for nonprofits on our website:

hwww.salesforce.org/nonprofit/

Contact Details:

Website: www.salesforce.org/

Phone: 0800 092 1223

