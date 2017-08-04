Donor Cultivation and the Donor Lifecycle Map: A New Framework for Fundraising (Wiley Nonprofit Authority)

Product Description

A fresh look at fundraising that depends upon the donor lifecycle, resulting in increased financial resources over time and a more stable bottom line for nonprofits

A guide to better and more strategic fundraising, Donor Cultivation and the Donor Life Cycle Map presents the donor lifecycle map, which is circular in form, revealing how the convergence of the two subject matters—cultivation and the lifecycle map—can lead to better and more strategic fundraising. Author Deborah Kaplan Polivy specifically addresses the topic of cultivation and how, when focused over the donor lifecycle, it can become a logical and focused activity for obtaining increasingly large gifts.

Step-by-step guidance and practical tools for understanding and making the most of the donor lifecycle

Coverage includes Introduction to Donor Cultivation, Defining Donor Cultivation, Donor Cultivation Tools and the Donor Lifecycle: How and Where They Intersect, and Impediments to the Implementation Process

Features a companion website with a variety of online tools to help readers implement key concepts

Part of the Wiley Nonprofit Authority Series

Donor Cultivation and the Donor Life Cycle Map seeks to change the perspective from transactional fundraising to recurring fundraising, beginning with the first donation and extending to the very last—an endowment that keeps on giving even after death.

Details

