What makes Donorfy the UK’s fastest-growing nonprofit CRM?

Donorfy has been voted the top charity CRM in the Fundraising Magazine Charity CRM survey for a second year in a row and is currently the fastest-growing charity CRM in the UK. Not to mention, 100% of Donorfy users said that they would recommend Donorfy to another charity.

Why? Well, we have a few ideas!

Ease of use

We were voted best product for functionality. Using Donorfy is surprisingly easy, intuitive and uncomplicated. This means everyone in the organisation can use Donorfy, especially as the price include unlimited users.

Low cost

The price of your CRM should reflect your size. An affordable sliding-scale pricing structure means that even the smallest charities can afford to use Donorfy to help grow their organisation. Donorfy has levelled the playing field – no longer does great fundraising CRM need to be complicated or expensive.

Saving time

Migrating to a new CRM used to be a major project, with the price tag to match. With Donorfy’s automation and data management tools the process has become much easier and much more cost-effective. And Donorfy topped the Charity CRM survey for integration with other services which means getting the 360-degree view of each supporter is easier than ever.

Scaleable

The confines of traditional, non cloud-based CRM systems and fundraising software tools can present a roadblock for charities who find themselves needing to be able to process large volumes of data – either seasonally or from campaigns that go viral. Being based in the Microsoft Cloud, Donorfy can easily scale up to handle very large volumes of donations, like the annual BBC Radio 4 Christmas Appeal.

Don’t just take it from us

Here’s what charities are saying about Donorfy:

“Donorfy have helped the St Martin-in- the-Fields Charity transform its fundraising from cottage industry to exemplary organisation. Their knowledge and experience has enabled us to not just migrate to a modern donor management system, but to a cost effective, integrated system that is right for the demands of the Christmas Appeal. There is no doubt that without Donorfy we would have taken far longer to achieve this”.

Tim Bissett, Director of the Christmas Appeal at St Martin-in-the-Fields

“As a charity just starting out in fundraising and with a really limited budget it was unexpected to find a tool as rich as Donorfy for such a reasonable price.”

Jane Griffin, Senior Fundraising Manager LGBT Youth Scotland

