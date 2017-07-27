This book contains everything you need to know to step up into leading a fundraising team or fundraising function. Aimed at new managers, heads of team and directors it covers all the things you wished someone had told you about management and getting the best out of your team as well as how to influence you colleagues and improve fundraising performance. It includes in-depth interviews with some of the UK's leading Fundraising Directors from charities including British Red Cross, Breast cancer Now and Teenage Cancer Trust. Practical, insightful and inspirational this book is easy to pick up and read the relevant bite-sized chapter when you are struggling with an issue. The book is written by Carla Miller, a former charity CEO and Fundraising Director who now coaches leaders in the sector.

Leading Successful Fundraising Teams out of 5 based on ratings. 3567 user reviews