Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fund Your Cause with Direct Mail: Secrets of Successful Direct Mail Fundraising

Posted by on 26 July 2017 in Books
0 Comments
Fund Your Cause with Direct Mail: Secrets of Successful Direct Mail Fundraising

Fund Your Cause with Direct Mail: Secrets of Successful Direct Mail Fundraising

Fund Your Cause with Direct Mail: Secrets of Successful Direct Mail Fundraising Rating:
List Price: £24.99
Sale Price: £27.49
(as of 26/07/2017 08:09 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

A guide for non-specialists on fundraising. It offers rules, tips and axioms for effective letter writing, list selection, database management and the design and production of mailings that help ensure success.

Details

  • New
  • Mint Condition
  • Dispatch same day for order received before 12 noon
  • Guaranteed packaging
  • No quibbles returns

Fund Your Cause with Direct Mail: Secrets of Successful Direct Mail Fundraising out of 5 based on ratings. 3567 user reviews
Books Fund Your Cause with Direct Mail: Secrets of Successful Direct Mail Fundraising A guide for non-specialists on direct mail fundraising. It offers rules, tips and axioms for effective letter writing, list selection, database management and the design and production of mailings that help ensure success. £24.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51SHs1PTlzL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/07/26/fund-cause-direct-mail-secrets-successful-direct-mail-fundraising/

273 total views, 273 views today

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!