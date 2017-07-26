James Bidwell is the CEO of Springwise, “the world’s largest idea spotting network”. Each week the site shares news of new products and services that could transform or disrupt a business sector, including many relevant to charities and social enterprises. Indeed, some of the ideas come from socially beneficial organisations.
This book selects 100 of these disruptive ideas.
Bidwell has been listed in the Financial Times Creative Business Top 50 and named as one of London’s 1000 most influential people by the London Evening Standard. He has been described as “a theatrical agitator” and as “Selfridges’ ringmaster extraordinaire”, amongst many other tributes during his successful career in leading transformational change in business.
Disrupt!: 100 Lessons in Business Innovation
|
List Price: £20.00
Sale Price: £17.60
Availability: Not yet published
Eligible For Free Shipping
Product Description
No description available.
Details
No features available.
338 total views, 338 views today