LIVE: watch ACE announce National Portfolio arts organisations for 2018-22

Arts Council England today reveals its new National Portfolio organisations for 2018-22. The announcement will be streamed live at 10.30, and available as a recording afterwards.

These arts organisations will share an annual budget of £409 million between 2018-22. This includes £341 million of grant-in-aid and £68 million of National Lottery funding.

The National Portfolio funding agreement has been extended from three years to four, “giving organisations more time to plan, develop and create great work”.

In the new four year period an additional £37 million will be spent each year, compared to the 2015-18 period, helping to support:

a 4% increase in the proportion of the National Portfolio organisations budget spent outside London;

the integration of museums and libraries, for arts and museums’ activity into the portfolio;

bringing new, small and diverse organisations into the portfolio.

In this period, museums, arts organisations and libraries were able for the first time to apply for National Portfolio investment. Libraries could only apply for arts and museums activity.

The live NPO announcement will include a press conference including four speakers and a Q&A. It should last for an hour.

You can also view the live announcement in BSL.

NPO applicants: Still waiting for your email? You can get your decision direct from Grantium now – here's how https://t.co/zujuYxej1B — Arts Council England (@ace_national) June 27, 2017

This is our mission. Find out how we'll continue to meet it here: https://t.co/yqo71rLBQ7 from 10.30am #ACEfunding pic.twitter.com/ZNH0WnvSGl — Arts Council England (@ace_national) June 27, 2017

Ahead of our National Portfolio announcement, check out all our arts & culture investment for 2018-22: https://t.co/XID0AuVJC4 #ACEfunding pic.twitter.com/JoiKWoAiNJ — Arts Council England (@ace_national) June 26, 2017

Great Art and Culture for more people, in more places, than ever before. We present to you our 2018-22 National Portfolio. #ACEfunding pic.twitter.com/b9zSd24G8w — Arts Council England (@ace_national) June 27, 2017

1,061 total views, 1,061 views today