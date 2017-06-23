GDPR Resource Hub: be fine, not fined

On 25th May 2018 the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force and this will have an impact on the way that fundraising operates. An important part of complying with GDPR is considering how well your CRM system will support your ease of compliance, as well as reviewing and revising your approach to handling personal data.

To help you prepare for GDPR, charity CRM software provider, Access thankQ CRM, have put together a GDPR hub with all the supporting documents you need to understand:

What is GDPR?

What GDPR means for your organisation

The practical steps you can take to prepare for GDPR

The important role that CRM plays in compliance

How to select a CRM system that supports GDPR compliance

Free resources hub

Want to see how the #1 fundraising CRM system, Access thankQ CRM will help you be GDPR compliant?

Get in touch: T: 0845 835 0192 l E: nfp@theaccessgroup.com l www.theaccessgroup.com/thankQ

37 total views, 37 views today