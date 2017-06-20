Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Emotionraising: How to astonish, disturb, seduce and convince the brain to support good causes

Posted by on 20 June 2017
Jeff Brooks said of this book:

“If you’re an experienced fundraiser, you probably already knew about which emotions motivate more giving. Well, this is where Emotionraising really earns its keep: All this stuff is cited and footnoted.

“Ambrogetti, a professor of fundraising at Bologna University with real-world fundraising experience, has approached the subject with an academic microscope. Most books about fundraising (including mine) are based on a practitioner’s experience. This one is based on the studies and research behind it.

“So when the fundraising deniers raise their voices, you can point to the science behind good fundraising. (Of course, they may still deny in the face of proof, but you’ll win over some of them!)

“Whether you’re new to fundraising or you’ve been around for decades, you’ll learn something new and immediately useful. But maybe more important, you’ll be strongly equipped to do what works by winning over the doubters.”

 

 

 

