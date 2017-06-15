10 GDPR key takeaways to understand

Change is happening. As of May 2018 you will be required to meet the GDPR regulations, when sending communications to your database of contacts.

Organisations such as RSPCA and British Heart Foundation have already been fined for not complying to data protection regulations. This has many organisations worried about what they need to know about GDPR in order to comply with regulations and avoid being the next to be fined.

Charity CRM software provider, Access thankQ CRM, have put together 10 key takeaway points to help understand:

· What you should know about GDPR

· How GDPR will affect you

· When to start preparing for GDPR

Download

Want to see how the #1 fundraising CRM system, Access thankQ CRM will help you be GDPR compliant?

Get in touch: T: 0845 835 0192 l E: nfp@theaccessgroup.com l www.theaccessgroup.com/thankQ

177 total views, 177 views today