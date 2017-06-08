Bonnie Clayton Consulting are consultants in fundraising and corporate community investment, as well as hands on professional fundraisers. We do the thinking and the doing.

With a passion for creating innovative fundraising and community investment strategies and campaigns to address social, education, health and community issues in the both the UK and overseas, our clients range from small local charities/not-for-profits, to large global organisations.

Specialists in corporate fundraising, sponsorship and corporate community engagement, we also offer full service fundraising strategy and hands on fundraising delivery, with expertise in all major areas of income generation.

Established since 2006 as a consultancy, Bonnie and her team have decades of direct sector and consultancy experience and have raised combined millions for good causes.

Services

• Fundraising audits and reviews

• Creation of multi-faceted fundraising strategies

• Our specialism of corporate support, sponsorship and employee engagement

• Charitable trust, lottery, statutory and grant fundraising

• Events (income generating and cultivation)

• Digital fundraising

• Working with fundraising committees and appeal boards

• Funding needs and impact assessments

• Funder prospect research

• Fundraising training, mentoring & coaching

What our clients say



“Bonnie and her colleagues are a great team and very persistent. They have been highly effective and instrumental in raising £1.2 million for our Special Olympics event. I have worked with other fundraisers before, but Bonnie and her colleagues have been far the best team and most helpful to work with. They are thoughtful, they really understand our charity and get the message right. They have been part of the team and go above and beyond what we expected and paid them for. They also make really useful suggestions to help us develop as an organisation, as well as in terms of our immediate and project funding needs.”

Karen Wallin, Chief Executive

‘Bonnie has the wisdom and practical know-how to steer your organisation in the right direction regarding corporate fundraising. If we could clone her we would!’

Amelia Lee, Director

“Bonnie conducted a review into fundraising for Global Charities radio appeals: 95.8 Capital FM’s Help a London Child, Classic FM’s Music Makers and Heart’s Have a Heart. Her recommendations have formed the basis for a new strategy that maximises on our radio and charity brands, our local and national reach and existing relationships. Bonnie was professional, creative and consultative at all times. She worked well with our team, responding sensitively to our needs at a time of change within our organisation”

Hannorah Lee, Fundraising Manager

Contact us

Bonnie Clayton, Managing Director & Senior Consultant

e: bonnie@bonnieclayton.com

t: 07970 988636

w: www.bonnieclaytonconsulting.com

twitter: bonnie_clayton

linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bonnie-clayton-505b894/

17 River View, Enfield, Middlesex EN2 6PX

United Kingdom

Bonnie Clayton Consulting Limited is a company registered in England & Wales (company no. 07231168)

