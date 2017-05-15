Inbound marketing London – event on June 8th

Our partner, Hubspot, is hosting A “Grow Your Business” event on June 8th 2017 in London. Hubspot are the market leaders in inbound marketing.

In the past we have spoken about how charities can use a multi channel marketing strategy (SEO, social media marketing, content marketing and marketing automation), to drive new visitors to their websites, increase the number of donors and improve engagement levels. So this free event will be ideal for charity fundraisers and those interested in leaning more about charity marketing. If you’d like to see the agenda and speaker list then please check out the Hubspot registration page here: http://snip.ly/zhtma

Note: This is the biggest Hubspot event outside the USA and happens once a year. It’s a free event but tickets go fast as it is very valuable, educational content.

I would strongly recommend that if you are responsible for fundraising for your charity then you put some time aside and book the event and come along. If you are looking to see the future of charity marketing, it will show you how our industry is changing.

Whitehat are an Inbound Marketing Agency and a certified Hubspot partner. Let us know if you decide to come to the event, we would love to meet up and chat.

