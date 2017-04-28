Finalists for £100k 2017 Art Fund Museum of the Year announced

Five museums have been shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2017, the world’s biggest museum prize.

One outstanding UK museum will receive a prize of £100,000, with the other finalists receiving £10,000 in recognition of their achievements. This represents a 40% increase in the prize money available compared to last year.

The 2016 winner was the Victoria and Albert Museum, recognised for its ability to ‘reach and affect the lives of a diverse national audience’. In 2015, The Whitworth, Manchester won and was praised as ‘a museum of the future’.

This year’s winner of the Art Fund Museum of the Year will be announced on 5 July 2017 at an event held at the British Museum in London.

Finalists

Lapworth Museum of Geology

Birmingham

National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art

Newmarket

Sir John Soane’s Museum

London

Tate Modern

London

The Hepworth Wakefield

Wakefield

Judges

This year’s judging panel is:

Richard Deacon, artist;

Hartwig Fischer, Director, British Museum;

Munira Mirza, former Deputy Mayor of London for Education and Culture

Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2 DJ and presenter.

