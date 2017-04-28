Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Finalists for £100k 2017 Art Fund Museum of the Year announced

Posted by on 28 April 2017 in News
Five have been shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2017, the world’s biggest museum prize.

One outstanding UK museum will receive a prize of £100,000, with the other finalists receiving £10,000 in recognition of their achievements. This represents a 40% increase in the prize money available compared to last year.

The 2016 winner was the Victoria and Albert Museum, recognised for its ability to ‘reach and affect the lives of a diverse national audience’. In 2015, The Whitworth, Manchester won and was praised as ‘a museum of the future’. 

This year’s winner of the Art Fund Museum of the Year will be announced on 5 July 2017 at an event held at the British Museum in London. 

Finalists

Lapworth Museum of Geology
Birmingham

 

National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art
Newmarket

 

Sir John Soane’s Museum
London

 

Tate Modern
London

 

The Hepworth Wakefield
Wakefield

 

Judges

This year’s judging panel is:

  • Richard Deacon, artist;
  • Hartwig Fischer, Director, British Museum;
  • Munira Mirza, former Deputy Mayor of London for Education and Culture
  • Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2 DJ and presenter.

 

WATCH: Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016

 

 

 

