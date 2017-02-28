Bulldog Trust’s Temple Place Partnership pledges £10m for social impact charities

The new Temple Place Partnership is making up to £10m available, as well as strategic support, to develop, scale or improve the sustainability of social impact organisations.

Launched and run by The Bulldog Trust, the Partnership will make the money available between now and 2020 to develop, scale or improve the sustainability of 420 organisations. According to the Trust, the Partnership will also collaborate with carefully selected businesses to help small charities access longer-term funding and social investment.

More than £1m has been pledged to cover the operating costs of business members, who will have exclusive, cost-free access to opportunities to use their skills to drive change in the social projects selected by the programme. The Temple Place Partnership Advisory Board is chaired by Rupert Harrison CBE, and will oversee its strategic direction.

The Partnership will run three funding rounds each year in line with the academic calendar and aims to open the first funding round early this year. Interested organisations can register for updates by email or follow The Bulldog Trust on Twitter.

