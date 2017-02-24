Sole Searcher: How one prospect research practitioner developed informed relationships with many great people

What happens when a Prospect Researcher moves from a higher education advancement army of data analysts and researchers to strike out on her own at a community non-profit? Sole Searcher learns how to deal and even thrive. Learn more about how Preeti handled her first years in this new and exciting role. She did a bit of everything, from crafting profile templates to handing out name cards at donor events. She suffered through silence at strategy sessions, cleansed a bloated prospect pipeline and bid farewell to a great fundraiser. She traveled to hang with other researchers, hated on big data and then eventually learned to like it. Then came all the data (or lack thereof) on women, her best philanthropic prospects. As forewarned by colleagues, being Sole Searcher was both fun and frustrating. Prospect Researchers in shops of all sizes will identify with her challenging adventures. Fundraisers and other advancement professionals in the back office will also relate to Sole Searcher. About the Author: Preeti Gill is a non-profit researcher and writer in Vancouver, Canada. Her current purpose involves researching fierce women donors for local community initiatives. Preeti has worked in the community foundation movement and two advancement shops in higher education institutions. She has been published in industry journals, annual reports and friends' blogs. She is the author of What About Women? Prospect Development from a Female Perspective, released on International Women's Day by the Prospect Research Institute LLC.

