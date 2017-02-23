Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How to Lie with Statistics (Penguin Business)

Posted by on 23 February 2017 in Books
0 Comments
How to Lie with Statistics (Penguin Business)

No, we’re not recommending fundraisers lie with statistics! But fundraisers do need to understand and how to present it correctly and effectively.

How to Lie with Statistics (Penguin Business)

How to Lie with Statistics (Penguin Business) Rating:
List Price: £9.99
Sale Price: £4.05
(as of 23/02/2017 20:26 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

An invaluable guide through the maze of facts and figures that is designed to make us believe anything.

Details

  • New
  • Mint Condition
  • Dispatch same day for order received before 12 noon
  • Guaranteed packaging
  • No quibbles returns

How to Lie with Statistics (Penguin Business) 4.5 out of 5 based on 65 ratings. 3302 user reviews
Books How to Lie with Statistics (Penguin Business) An invaluable guide through the maze of facts and figures that is designed to make us believe anything. £9.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51pgXq1%2BrzL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/02/23/how-to-lie-with-statistics-penguin-business/

257 total views, 27 views today

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!