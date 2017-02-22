It's time for the small nonprofit to shine. Finding the right tools and strategies for your nonprofit is the ultimate goal of The Essential Fundraising Handbook. Most fundraising books focus on nonprofits with large budgets, leaving smaller nonprofits to figure out what is relevant for their goals. That is the inspiration behind The Essential Fundraising Handbook for Small Nonprofits. Currently, there are no fundraising books that comprehensively deal with the specific challenges of running a nonprofit on a small budget. Small nonprofits have a unique set of challenges and require a special kind of creativity when fundraising. The Essential Fundraising Handbook focuses on these challenges in a powerful way. Written by a panel of consultants and experts with over 112 combined years of experience, this book walks nonprofit leaders and staff through the techniques and strategies that have guided some of the most successful nonprofits (large and small). Using these successful principles, readers will get detailed case studies, worksheets, and strategies for almost every type of fundraising activity including: * Grant writing * Board development * Donor engagement * Communications * Auctions * Major gifts * And much more! No matter your fundraising goal, The Essential Fundraising Handbook for Small Nonprofits offers advice and insight that anyone involved with fundraising can use in one volume. It's time for your fundraising goals to reach your dreams.

