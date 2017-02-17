DonorPerfect donates web-based software to small charities

Fundraising software solution DonorPerfect Online is now available in the UK as a donated service to small charities. Organisations with an annual income of less than £100,000 can request the service via Technology Trust’s tt-exchange technology donation programme.



DonorPerfect was developed by Softerware based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, and a UK version is available from DonorPerfect UK Ltd, which also provides technical support, training and professional consulting services.

The tt-exchange programme is the UK partner of TechSoup Global, an international software and technology donation programme for charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Roger Abraham, Vice President of Products at TechSoup Global, said that the nonprofit’s donation programme was especially important when budgets were tight and technology expenses watched even more closely. He added:

“Thanks to the generosity of companies such as SofterWare, social change organisations in over 30 countries have access to donated technology tools that help them better fulfil their missions.”

Jon Biedermann, Vice President for SofterWare, commented on the partnership with Technology Trust, saying:

“Together, we’ll enable not-for-profits with less than £100,000 in revenue to use our top-rated web-based fundraising solution – DonorPerfect Online – as a donated service through Technology Trust’s tt-exchange donation programme. “This offer includes product updates and access to our recorded webinars. Not-for-profits with revenue over £100,000 and less than £1 million still qualify for a 10% discount on our installed version or a 1 year subscription to DPO, plus 10% off any support plan for one year.”

Doug Schoenberg, CEO of SofterWare, explained why the company was offering its online version free for smaller charities. He said:

“We know that having the right tools is essential to fundraising success. With so many smaller nonprofits struggling with spreadsheets and general purpose databases, we felt it was important to make this donation to provide the benefits of professional fundraising and donor development tools to those who could least afford it.”

