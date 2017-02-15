Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Data Protection & CRM Seminar – What you Need to Know

Posted by on 15 February 2017 in Advertorial
Data Protection & CRM Seminar – What you Need to Know

Data protection regulations are changing, learn how to get your organisation compliant at this free seminar next month.

Access Group are joining up with data protection expert, Protecture, to bring you another free seminar that will look at the key issues facing the handling of personal information, what the future is likely to hold… and how you can best prepare now for the changes ahead.

Agenda:

⦁ What do opt-in and opt-out really mean?

⦁ What’s likely to change? – What you can do now to prepare for the future?

⦁ What systems & procedures need to be in place? 

⦁ Cybersecurity for NFPs – would your organisation survive ‘The Hacker’? 

⦁ Lunch & Networking

 

Date: 15th March 2017

Time: 9.30am – 12.30pm

Location: The RSA, London, WC2N 6HG

 

