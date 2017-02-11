How to Love Your Donors (to Death)

Stephen Pidgeon has worked with fundraisers and charities all over the world. In this book he shares this lifetime of experience in his own inimitable style to explain why and how fundraisers must focus on understanding and working with their donors.

Don’t be put off by the ‘to Death’ element of the headline. That’s a nod to the importance of legacy giving, a strong possibility, provided charities have inspired and respected a donor over many years.

