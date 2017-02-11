Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How to Love Your Donors (to Death)

Posted by on 11 February 2017 in Books
Stephen Pidgeon has worked with fundraisers and charities all over the world. In this book he shares this lifetime of experience in his own inimitable style to explain why and how fundraisers must focus on understanding and working with their donors.

Don’t be put off by the ‘to Death’ element of the headline. That’s a nod to the importance of legacy giving, a strong possibility, provided charities have inspired and respected a donor over many years.

Read UK Fundraising’s review of How to Love Your Donors (to Death) by Stephen Pidgeon.

 

Product Description

