David Craig “exposes the truth about Britain’s massive charity industry, revealing how our money is really spent, and shows what needs to be done so that much more of the money we donate to charity actually does get used in the way we expect”.

He asks:

Britain really need so many charities?

And do “our charities” spend enough of our money on good causes?

He is the author of “two whistleblowing books”, Rip-Off and Plundering the Public Sector, together with The Great European Rip-Off and Pillaged! How they’re looting £413 million a day from your savings and pensions.

The Great Charity Scandal: What really happens to the billions we give to good causes? (Kindle Single) Rating:

List Price: £2.39

Sale Price: Too low to display.

Availability: unspecified



Product Description There are more than 195,289 registered charities and charitable institutions in the UK that spend close to £80 billion of our money a year. Plus there are another 191,000 charities that don’t need to register.



According to a charity regulatory body, these charities make a huge thirteen billion ‘asks’ for donations every year – that’s around two hundred ‘asks’ for every man, woman and child in the UK.



Britain’s registered charities claim that almost ninety pence in every pound we give them is spent on what they call ‘charitable activities’. But with many of our best-known charities, the real figure is likely to be less than fifty pence in every pound. With too many charities, at least half of our money goes on management, administration, strategy development, political campaigning and fundraising – not on what most of us would consider ‘good causes’.



But does Britain really need so many charities? And do our charities spend enough of our money on good causes?



Or is there a massive amount of waste with sometimes five, ten, fifteen or even more registered charities all covering roughly the same areas, yet all with their own executives, administrators, fundraisers, communications experts, advertising campaigns, awareness programmes, offices, computers, fancy logos, colourful reports and so on and so forth?



The British public are becoming increasingly concerned over the way that charities raise and use the tens of billions we give them.



The Great Charity Scandal exposes the truth about Britain’s massive charity industry, revealing how our money is really spent, and shows what needs to be done so that much more of the money we donate to charity actually does get used in the way we expect.



About the Author

David Craig spent most of his career selling and running sales training courses for some of the world’s best and worst management consultancies. After writing two whistleblowing books, Rip-Off and Plundering the Public Sector, about how consultants take millions from businesses and government departments while delivering little of value, he was blacklisted and so left the profession.



Since then he has written several books exposing government corruption, incompetence, stupidity and waste, including Squandered How Gordon Brown is wasting over one trillion pounds of our money and Fleeced How we’ve been betrayed by politicians, bureaucrats and bankers, both of which won the Hammond Whiteley journalism award.



He is also the author of:

The Great European Rip-Off

Pillaged! How they’re looting £413 million a day from your savings and pensions

Greed Unlimited How Cameron and Clegg protect the elites while squeezing the rest of us

Don’t Buy It! Tricks and Traps Salespeople Use and How to Beat Them

Who Cares? One family’s shocking story of ‘care’ in today’s NHS (with Amanda Steane)

Details No features available.

The Great Charity Scandal: What really happens to the billions we give to good causes? (Kindle Single) 4.3 out of 5 based on 80 ratings. 3280 user reviews