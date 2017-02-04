How do you set up and run a successful charity? Nick Marr and Claire Gillman explain the challenges, responsibilities and opportunities of leading an effective and successful charity.

This title in the Teach Yourself series includes a foreword from Simon Weston OBE.

Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself: Book Rating:

List Price: £12.99

Sale Price: £6.29

Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days



Product Description Running a charity is a unique and exciting challenge. All you need is drive, passion - and this book. Teach Yourself: Running a Charity is the complete practical guide for anyone who is involved with setting up or running a charity. So whether you are a worker or colunteer in the third sector, a charity trustee, or are considering starting a charity yourself, this book will tell you everything you need to know, right from the beginning. It includes bang-up-to-date advice on charity registration and governance, proven tips for fund-raising and publicity, and practical insight into the day-to-day and strategic challenges of running a charity. Nick Marr, the author, is a well-known charity leader who has been there and done it for over 25 years. His coauthor, Claire Gillman, is a writer and editor who has had 15 non-fiction books published, and is highly respected for her ability to provide useful information in a readable and motivating way. Details No features available.

Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself: Book 4.8 out of 5 based on 6 ratings. 3279 user reviews