Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself

Posted by on 4 February 2017 in Books
0 Comments
Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself

How do you set up and run a successful charity? Nick Marr and Claire Gillman explain the challenges, responsibilities and opportunities of leading an effective and successful charity.

This title in the Teach Yourself series includes a foreword from Simon Weston OBE.

Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself: Book

Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself: Book Rating:
List Price: £12.99
Sale Price: £6.29
(as of 01/02/2017 08:22 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

Running a charity is a unique and exciting challenge. All you need is drive, passion - and this book. Teach Yourself: Running a Charity is the complete practical guide for anyone who is involved with setting up or running a charity. So whether you are a worker or colunteer in the third sector, a charity trustee, or are considering starting a charity yourself, this book will tell you everything you need to know, right from the beginning. It includes bang-up-to-date advice on charity registration and governance, proven tips for fund-raising and publicity, and practical insight into the day-to-day and strategic challenges of running a charity. Nick Marr, the author, is a well-known charity leader who has been there and done it for over 25 years. His coauthor, Claire Gillman, is a writer and editor who has had 15 non-fiction books published, and is highly respected for her ability to provide useful information in a readable and motivating way.

Details

No features available.

Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself: Book 4.8 out of 5 based on 6 ratings. 3279 user reviews
Books Run a Successful Charity: Teach Yourself: Book Running a charity is a unique and exciting challenge. All you need is drive, passion - and this book. Teach Yourself: Running a Charity is the complete practical guide for anyone who is involved with setting up or running a charity. So whether you are a worker or colunteer in the third sector, a charity trustee, or are considering starting a charity yourself, this book will tell you everything you need to know, right from the beginning. It includes bang-up-to-date advice on charity registration and governance, proven tips for fund-raising and publicity, and practical insight into the day-to-day and strategic challenges of running a charity. Nick Marr, the author, is a well-known charity leader who has been there and done it for over 25 years. His coauthor, Claire Gillman, is a writer and editor who has had 15 non-fiction books published, and is highly respected for her ability to provide useful information in a readable and motivating way. £12.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51bUbCRTzgL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/02/04/run-a-successful-charity-teach-yourself/

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!