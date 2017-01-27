SpirIT UK is a LASA approved, award-winning ICT Consultancy offering a complete IT service unique and specifically designed for the Third Sector.

In fact everything you need from an IT department at a fraction of the price and no compromise in quality, including: remote & onsite support as well as consultancy, expert advice & problem resolution, procurement and project management.

SpirIT UK has successfully rescued organisations from their old inefficient and corrupted IT systems and created fresh, effective and responsive IT solutions to take these organisations forward, allowing them to reduce their costs, resulting in greater investment in their core functions. Typically our 3rd sector customers have reported savings of between 40-80% on the IT running costs with Spirit UK’s guidance compared with previous years.

We have the great privilege to be able to provide quality technical provision, support and advice to several UN agencies such as World Food Programme and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) as well as other humanitarian and charity organisations such as Scope, Action on Disability, Changing Faces, Nubian Life Resource Centre and The Africa Centre and their valuable feedback can be found here.

We believe that in the current economic climate any and every saving which can be made should be made and to this end robust supplier relationships are leveraged to create significant discounts for 3rd sector organisations on IT procurement and services.

Since 1995, SpirIT UK staff have worked with the 3rd sector alongside VSOs/NGOs setting up and supporting social enterprises in the UK, India and Africa.

We genuinely want to help in your vision and our helpdesk always go the extra mile for our clients. Our passion is to deliver robust & high quality solutions to the Third Sector using technology to enhance and provide excellence for our customers. We are driven by our ethos and make-up which we believe differentiates us from the crowd:

● A highly experienced executive team leading the company

● Diverse – AI/Robotics/Networking/Systems/Sales & Electronics

● Retail/Hospitality/Education/Health/ Banking/Finance/Media/Telco

● ISO 9001 UKAS certified

● Corporate members of NCVO and fully support their initiatives.

● Highly certified and accredited staff

We take pride in the following high quality services:

● Troubleshooting slow frustrating systems and other niggling issues

● Discounted pricing on hardware, software & consultancy for the Third Sector

● ‘Rescue Missions’, ie. fixing poor quality work or equipment

● Office moves, installations, upgrades and system overhauls

● Affordable ongoing IT support with a friendly, UK-based helpline

● A great team of experts who go the extra mile

We would love to hear from you, so why not call us on:

