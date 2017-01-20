CharityConnect: Engage, learn, thrive

CharityConnect is the new professional network created exclusively for the charity sector.

CharityConnect’s mission is to bring radical change to the sector by creating a space for meaningful collaboration. The site is created for all charity professionals, and which allows them to find advice, support and inspiration from one another.

The site has already grown to nearly 4000 members in its first 3 months, 1,500 of which are Fundraisers. Notable fundraisers active on the site include: Laura Croudace, Stephen George, David Burgess, Lizzi Hollis, Rachel Hunnybun, Mandy Johnson and Richard Sved.

CharityConnect offers the sector a community where characters are not limited, and meaningful collaboration can come to life. With the site now in its first phase, the team behind CharityConnect are in conversation with users to ensure it develops into a top resource for the sector.

The community offers charity professionals a number of ‘groups’, each created for specific areas of charity work. So, if you work in anything from Fundraising to IT to Finance, there is a group where you can share and learn from others doing a similar role.

Joining the community is free and simple. Could it help transform your career in 2017?

Sign up now: www.charityconnect.co.uk

Feel free to drop the team an email with any questions at: hello@charityconnect.co.uk