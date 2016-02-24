10 self-denial fundraising campaigns

With Lent traditionally the time for self-denial, here are ten campaigns that take place throughout the calendar year, as well as in the run up to Easter, and ask people to give something up to raise funds for charity.

1) British Heart Foundation DECHOX

The DECHOX sponsored challenge takes place in March and asks people to give up everything with cocoa in it for one month. Last year, more than 19,000 people took part, raising almost £800,000.

2) Give it up for GOSH

Great Ormond Street Hospital asks people to give one thing up in January to raise funds for the charity.

3) Harrison’s Fund

Harrison’s Fund asks people to give up their treats in the run up to Easter and donate their saved cash to Great Ormond Street’s trials into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

4) Macmillan’s Go Sober October

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Go Sober October asks people to give up alcohol for the month of October to raise funds to help people with cancer, and raised more than £2.7m last year.

5) Alcohol Concern’s Dry January

Alcohol Concern’s Dry January challenges people to give up the booze for 31 days. Last year saw 2 million people take part.

6) Cancer Research UK Dryathlon

Cancer Research UK’s Dryathlon saw 26,000 take part in January with the next one set to take place in September this year.

7) Church Urban Fund Give It Up for Lent

This new event asks people to help those who struggle to put food on the table with a range of fundraising ideas including Fast Friday giving up one or two meals every Friday and donating the money saved; Lenten Lunch – holding a simple lunch and donating money saved or raised, and taking part in 24 hour fast on March 12th.

8) Salvation Army Self Denial Appeal

This long-standing campaign runs this year from Sunday 14 February to Sunday 20 March, with the money raised used to meet both evangelical and humanitarian need within the communities that receive the charity’s funding and support.

9) WaterAid Jars of Change Lent appeal 2016

Water Aid asks people to turn their coins into clean water with its Lent appeal by putting their small change into a jar every time they forgo a treat, and then donating the money they have saved to the charity.

10) Cafod Turn on the Taps Lent appeal

This Lent, Cafod is fundraising to help provide more people with clean water. Its Turn on the Taps fast day took place on 19 February and asked Catholic communities to ‘turn on the taps and give clean water to people living in poverty’ this Lent.

