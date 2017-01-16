Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Sarah Nancollas is new CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity

Posted by on 16 January 2017 in News
Sarah Nancollas is new CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity

Variety, the Children’s Charity has announced that Sarah Nancollas, formerly the chief executive of Lepra, has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

She will be responsible for implementing the charity’s strategic plans and of the charity’s 44 staff members. The charity has a London HQ and regional offices across the country. She will work closely with the charity’s Board of Trustees and Chief Barker, Nick Shattock.

Nancollas has over two decades of senior leadership experience in both the domestic and international charity sector, with responsibility for charity management and operations in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Nick Shattock, Chief Barker of Variety said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Sarah as chief executive of Variety, the Children’s Charity. We were incredibly impressed by her strong industry credentials, both in the UK and internationally, which will help our charity grow and support more disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK.”

Variety, the Children’s Charity, was established in the UK in 1949. Since then, it has raised over £200 million in funds and supported more than 800,000 disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK. The charity has strong roots in the show business and entertainment industries and this shines through their work today.

 

