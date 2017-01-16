Charitable cause involvement a motivator for sticking to resolutions

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of people questioned by YouGov for BT last month said that they would be more likely to adhere to New Year’s resolutions if they involved a charitable cause.

This is most the case for younger people, with 38 per cent of 18-24 year olds more motivated to keep a resolution that is linked to charity.

One in six people who said they would make a new year’s resolution also stated that they planned to do something for others through charitable activities in 2017, either through fundraising, giving money or volunteering.

The research also questioned people on their giving and volunteering habits. 71% said they had given to charity in the past year, while 14% had actively fundraised. 37% of those asked said they preferred to give, with 24% saying they liked to do both. 54% said that they were encouraged to raise more money if there was an additional incentive for doing so that rewarded the charity.

BT is running a prize draw until 20th February on BT My Donate that will see any fundraisers who create a page on the platform and raise over £100 (excluding Gift aid and offline donations) between 5 January and 20 February entered in to a prize draw to double the donations received on their fundraising page, up to a value of £1,000.

Suzy Christopher, charity and community director, BT, said:

“With nearly three quarters of us having donated to charity over the past year, it’s clear that we’re a generous nation. As 54 per cent of us will make exercising more our priority in 2017, tying this into a charitable New Year challenge could be the perfect way to combine fitness and fundraising.”

333 total views, 333 views today