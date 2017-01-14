Five tweets for fundraisers for 14 January 2017

Here is our latest occasional selection of tweets for fundraisers. Expect ideas, examples, successes, oddities and the odd element of humour.
1. £50,000 for retweets
Lord Ashcroft, KCMG PC, former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party and “author, international businessman and philanthropist” as his Twitter bio describes him, is offering to donate £50,000 to the UK Sepsis Trust for retweets. For him, this cause is personal.
2. Snow business like… fundraising
There’s been some snow in January in southern England, it seems. Since it has dominated news coverage, some charities have used the opportunity well.
Remember #firstfiver, John Thompson’s multi-million pound successful idea to invite the UK public to donate their first new polymer five pound note to their favourite charity? He’s using the snow theme too:
3. NFPtweetup at Twitter
The next event in this excellent series for fundraisers, campaigners and charity staff with an interest in all things digital, is back in London on 24 January. It’s free to attend, but you’ve got to beat the rush to register. Booking is from Monday 16 January.
This event is hosted, appropriately, by Twitter at their London office.
4. Twitter is for the birds
Fundraiser Simon Scriver lobs a sceptical suggestion on just how useful Twitter is as a fundraising tool. Light the blue touchpaper…
5. Sweet taste of fundraising
Cancer Research UK is proceeding in its take-over of each month of the year for another self-denial fundraising campaign. Completed Dryathlon in January? Here’s Sugar Free February.
