Five tweets for fundraisers for 14 January 2017

Here is our latest occasional selection of tweets for fundraisers. Expect ideas, examples, successes, oddities and the odd element of humour.

1. £50,000 for retweets

Lord Ashcroft, KCMG PC, former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party and “author, international businessman and philanthropist” as his Twitter bio describes him, is offering to donate £50,000 to the UK Sepsis Trust for retweets. For him, this cause is personal.

I nearly died from septic shock. For each retweet upto 50000 in the next month I will donate £1 to the UK SepsisTrust pic.twitter.com/cxtK5C6mmH — Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) January 13, 2017

Whatever people say @LordAshcroft is raising awareness like no one else has been able to; fabulous donation, we should be thankful 😁👍🏼 https://t.co/avOIr5sUHI — Shirley Newman (@shirley_newman) January 14, 2017

2. Snow business like… fundraising

There’s been some snow in January in southern England, it seems. Since it has dominated news coverage, some charities have used the opportunity well.

This is a fantastic example of a charity explaining its work in just one photo. It really makes you think! Well done @crisis_uk pic.twitter.com/MJSyWM1CfQ — IFC (@Group_IFC) January 13, 2017

Remember #firstfiver, John Thompson’s multi-million pound successful idea to invite the UK public to donate their first new polymer five pound note to their favourite charity? He’s using the snow theme too:

3. NFPtweetup at Twitter

The next event in this excellent series for fundraisers, campaigners and charity staff with an interest in all things digital, is back in London on 24 January. It’s free to attend, but you’ve got to beat the rush to register. Booking is from Monday 16 January.

This event is hosted, appropriately, by Twitter at their London office.

Some Friday joy! Next #NFPtweetup is on 24 January. Tickets available from Monday. And big thanks to @Twitter for hosting 🎉🎉🎉#SaveTheDate — NFPtweetup (@NFPtweetup) January 13, 2017

4. Twitter is for the birds

Fundraiser Simon Scriver lobs a sceptical suggestion on just how useful Twitter is as a fundraising tool. Light the blue touchpaper…

How to raise money with Twitter: Take one of your supporters out for coffee and quickly look at your Twitter while they're in the bathroom. — Simon Scriver CFRE (@ToastFundraiser) January 12, 2017

5. Sweet taste of fundraising

Cancer Research UK is proceeding in its take-over of each month of the year for another self-denial fundraising campaign. Completed Dryathlon in January? Here’s Sugar Free February.

Could you break up with sugar for a month? Sign up to Sugar Free February right now: https://t.co/A5x2UmGrbK pic.twitter.com/xKnpUjeUe7 — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) January 13, 2017

