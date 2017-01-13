Bumblebee Conservation Trust projects wins £25,000 from Aviva Community Fund

Pollinating the Peak, a Bumblebee Conservation Trust-led project to transform the Peak District and Derbyshire into a flagship of action and knowledge for bumblebees and wild pollinators, has won £25,000 in the national Aviva Community Fund competition.

The project received 13,503 votes, and won in the Environment category. Overall, 430 projects won funding ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 each. The winners were announced on 10th January.

The Pollinating the Peak project aims to inspire people and communities to get involved in creating bee-friendly habitats, helping to monitor bumblebees, and in learning conservation skills. Secondary schools will also be able to take part in an educational programme, and the project will include a focus on the rare Bilberry bumblebee.

The Trust’s partners in the projects include:

Chatsworth, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Little Green Space, Moors for the Future Partnership, Peak District National Park, and Visit Peak District & Derbyshire.

Sally Cuckney, Pollinating the Peak development manager said:

“This is fantastic news for our project to make the Peak District and Derbyshire a bumblebee haven and a centre of knowledge about our vital wild pollinators. Local support during the online vote was amazing.”

The Aviva Community Fund offers funding to projects that will have a positive impact in their community, and asks entrants to secure votes. Projects that get the highest number of votes are entered into the final where they go before a judging panel that then decides, based on a number of criteria, which ones should receive funding.

Dates for the next Aviva Community Fund competition have yet to be announced, but those interested can register online to be kept up to date with Fund news.

Main image: Heath bumblebee, © Izzy Bunting

205 total views, 204 views today