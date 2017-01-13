Aldi in five-year partnership to raise £5m for Teenage Cancer Trust

Supermarket Aldi is embarking on its first five-year partnership with a UK charity by committing to raise £5 million for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The move to a longer-term charity partnership will help Teenage Cancer Trust reach more 13-24 olds with cancer, half of whom do not have access to their specialist support and services.

Aldi is the UK’s joint fifth largest supermarket with over 690 stores and over 29,000 employees. It expects to open another 70 stores this year. Yesterday it reported record sales for December

The retailer will encourage its staff and customers to support the fundraising campaign. In addition it will utilise its national resources to support the charity. For example, it will match its regional depots with regional units in NHS hospitals “to provide the most meaningful local impact at national scale”.

Teenage Cancer Trust works in partnership with the NHS to provide highly-trained expert staff and specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK. It is there from diagnosis, through treatment and after treatment.

Mary Dunn, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said:

“At Aldi, we ensure quality food is available at everyday low prices as we believe it shouldn’t be the right of a privileged few – and we feel the same about specialist care for young people facing cancer. That’s why we’re extremely proud to be supporting Teenage Cancer Trust through this sustained legacy partnership. “By committing to a five year relationship we can make a truly tangible impact and help close the gap between those who are supported as they face cancer and those currently out of the system”.

We’re proud to now support the wonderful work of @TeenageCancer charity. Find out more here: https://t.co/8HGIARX1U1 pic.twitter.com/2hThpCIMu9 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) January 13, 2017

Albert Hall fundraising concerts

Aldi is the headline sponsor of Teenage Cancer Trust’s fundraising concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2017. Since 2000, these events have raised over £24 million for the charity, enabling it to provide 28 specialist cancer units and over 60 nursing and support staff in NHS hospitals across the UK.

Kate Collins, Director of Fundraising & Marketing at Teenage Cancer Trust, said:

“We’re so pleased and proud to be partnering with our friends at Aldi. Together with Aldi’s staff and customers, we’re going to have loads of fun raising a significant amount of money to help ensure no young person faces cancer alone.”

Other charitable support from Aldi

Proceeds from the sale of Aldi’s carrier bags are donated to the RSPB as part of a partnership agreement. In the first year this raised £775,000 for the environment charity.

Aldi’s Christmas 2016 TV advert supported Barnardo’s.

Aldi is the official supermarket partner of Team GB, and has extended this commitment to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In June 2016 Aldi UK teamed up with international development charity Farm Africa, in a three-year partnership to support young farmers in Kenya. The supermarket pledged to donate £260,000 to fund Growing Futures, a project to educate young people in sustainable agriculture, which is being run by Farm Africa in Kitale, Western Kenya.

