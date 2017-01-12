Barnardo’s supporter named Fundraiser of the Year after raising £250k in 40 years

A fundraiser who is stepping down after raising £250,000 for Barnardo’s Cymru over the past 40 years has been named Fundraiser of the Year in the national Marsh Christian Trust Awards.

Liz Singer started with a jumble sale in Porthcawl in 1975 as part of a Barnardo’s Helpers’ Group (BHG). The sale was meant to be a one-day event but ran over three days due to the volume of donations.

Since then, Singer, who is from Newton, Porthcawl, has organised everything from tugs of war to a large scale 150th anniversary concert at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall compered by Wynne Evans, Gio Compario of the Go Compare adverts (both pictured in main image).

When Porthcawl’s promenade was refurbished the Group had the idea of encouraging local playgroups to organise a sponsored toddle along its length. The Big Toddle went on to be adopted UK-wide and has become one of Barnardo’s most important annual fundraising events.

Singer was High Sheriff of Mid Glamorgan in 2014/15 and chose Barnardo’s as her charity. During this time, she worked to raise awareness of the charity’s work in Parc Prison where it supports children with fathers serving jail sentences and helps them keep in touch with them through visits and play sessions. Barnardo’s now runs the prison’s visitor centre which 2,000 children and their families use each month.

She has also served as co-chair of the BHGs in South Wales, regional chair for Wales and chair of the national Appeals Advisory Board for the last eight years and is stepping down at the end of Barnardo’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

She was named Fundraiser of the Year in the Marsh Christian Trust Awards last November, which are run in conjunction with Barnardo’s to recognise people who make an exceptional effort to help children, young people and families. Seven awards were presented at Westminster Cathedral in London to recognise the contribution of the charity’s volunteers across all departments throughout the organisation.

Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo’s Cymru, said:

“It is fantastic that Liz has been recognised for her awareness raising and fundraising. She has raised money tirelessly through her role in Barnardo’s Helpers’ Groups and the running of events across Wales. She has supported many of our key areas of work, such as children affected by parental imprisonment, care leavers and young carers. Thank you Liz from Barnardo’s Cymru.”

