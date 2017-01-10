Xtra Mile Events chooses JustGiving as official fundraising partner

Xtra Mile Events, which organises events such as the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon and the Manchester Half Marathon, have selected JustGiving as the Official Fundraising Partner for all their events.

The Cheshire-based sports events company marks its 10th anniversary this year. It runs triathlons, duathlons and running events for athletes at all levels across the North West of England and Wales.

This year’s partnership will see JustGiving promoted at events including:

the ASICS Oulton Park Half Marathon and 10K

the Oulton Park Spring Duathlon

the Wilmslow Triathlon

the Llandudno Sea Triathlon

the Macmillan Leeds Triathlon

the South Manchester Triathlon

the Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon.

Manchester events

In addition Xtra Mile Events organises the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 2nd April 2017.

They describe it as “the UK’s flattest, fastest and friendliest marathon”.

Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK and Save the Children are the Official National Charity Partners for 2017, whilst the Christie charity and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital are the Official Local Charity Partners.

They also organise the Manchester Half Marathon, which was held for the first time in 2016. Xtra Mile Events expects runners at these two events in particular to generate substantial funds using JustGiving.

Race Director Simon Hill explained:

“All of our events at Xtra Mile Events represent considerable sporting achievement and this makes them an ideal platform for charity fundraising. We are thrilled to be working with JustGiving across every event to enable competitors to easily raise money for their chosen charity and enhance their experience.”

JustGiving launched in February 2001 to help people support the causes they care about more easily. Fifteen years on, over £3 billion has been raised for good causes on JustGiving, £1.5 billion of which has come in the last four years.

