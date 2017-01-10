Webinar: Get More from your Data

Leading charity CRM provider, Access Group are holding a series of webinars on CRM data related topics. The webinars will help you understand how to get more out of your data as well as introduce you to Access thankQ CRM.

Making the Most of your Data – 2pm, 19th January 2017

CRM Communication – 10am, 21st February 2017

5 Questions NFPs are Asking – 2pm, 16th March 2017

The webinars will also provide an overview of how Access thankQ CRM can help you:

• Get more from your donors, supporters, members and alumni

• Perform extensive searches and reports with ease

• Use the latest social media, websites and bulk email tools and get the best returns on your communications

Find out how to take your data management to the next level, register today.

