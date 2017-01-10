Nisa’s charity donates over £1.4m to good causes in 2016

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity donated over £1.4 million to charities and good causes in 2016. This is the largest annual amount donated since the charity was set up in 2008.

In 2016 almost 2,000 donations were made from the fund to community groups, charities, schools, and sports clubs.

Items and projects funded ranged from football equipment for local youth teams to community defibrillators and even a boat for Sea Cadets to learn to sail in.

Making a Difference Locally raises funds in independently owned convenience stores that are members of the Nisa group of traders. Income is raised through the sale of items from Nisa’s own-label Heritage range and a selection of branded products which carry charitable donations from the suppliers.

Over 2,300 stores participate in the Making a Difference Locally initiative.

The charity has been supporting good causes since 2008 and so far has donated a total of almost £7 million.

Made a charity-focused or super sweet resolution for 2017? Tell us about it! We'd love to hear what you're up to #MondayMotivation 💞 pic.twitter.com/IPfkFB31Og — MADL (@MADLcharity) January 2, 2017

2 Wish Upon a Star (who recently won a JustGiving award), received a £400 donation from their local Nisa store in Splott. The charity aims to improve bereavement support services in Wales and has plans to expand into England.

Rhian Burke, founder of 2 Wish Upon a Star said:

“We are very grateful for the kind donation made by the Nisa Local store. The funds raised will go towards helping those who are in need of immediate shock and trauma support and towards improving the bereavement facilities in local hospitals and Accident and Emergency departments.”

Kate Carroll, Making a Difference Locally charity manager, said:

“We are delighted with the amount donated through Making a Difference Locally in 2016 as the donations made will make a huge difference to almost 2,000 causes across the UK, particularly those smaller charities and community groups which rely on public support.”

You can search for your nearest Nisa store that is taking part in Making A Difference Locally.

