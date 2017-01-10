Charities Acts Handbook: A Practical Guide to the Charities Act

The latest guide to charity law from the specialist charity law team at Bates Wells Braithwaite.

This new volume contains expert commentary and analysis of:

The Charities Act 1992

The Charities Act 2011

The Charities (Protection and Social Investment) Act 2016

According to its publishers, “the Handbook is an indispensable reference for lawyers, accountants, trustees and all those involved in the running and management of charities.”

