Ben’s first national fundraising event raises £10,000 for mental health support

Ben, the charity that supports people in the automotive industry, has announced that its first national fundraising event has raised £10,000 to support automotive colleagues facing mental health challenges.

Hats on 4 Mental Health Day took place across the UK on 10th November, and saw employees from around 90 companies wear their hats to work and donate to the charity. Participants were also to post their photos on social media under the hashtag #hatson4mentalhealth, which trended for several hours.

We're extremely proud to announce that we raised an amazing £549.53 for @BenSupport4Auto #HatsOn4MentalHealth 🎩👒👏🏻 Well done everyone! pic.twitter.com/sDEIlfCMPr — Vantage Motor Group (@VantageMotorGrp) November 21, 2016

We had a ball raising £450 for @BenSupport4Auto and #Hatson4MentalHealth last week! Check out our blog and pics now: https://t.co/dgDdUnypFn pic.twitter.com/HKARh9c1Pt — Perfect Placement (@MotorTradeJobs) November 15, 2016

The event was part of a wider campaign around mental health, and was supported by celebrities Mike Brewer, Tiff Needell and Vicki Butler-Henderson, while the day also saw Volvo UK tie up with Sky Atlantic on Twitter; Autotrader’s David Hawksworth raise £400 through JustGiving, and Wheeler Dealers’ Mike Brewer encourage his fans to show support for the campaign.

Zara Ross, chief executive of Ben, said:

“We were delighted to see so many organisations supporting Hats on 4 Mental Health Day. We have been overwhelmed by the response we have had and the awareness surrounding the campaign has been phenomenal. One in three people will experience mental health problems at work, which means that over 260,000 people within the automotive industry will face these challenges at some point in their lives. The money raised from Hats on 4 Mental Health Day will go towards supporting those individuals to help them get their lives back on track.”

The charity is planning to hold Hats on 4 Mental Health again in 2017.

