2016 a bumper year for Irish foundation giving

The Community Foundation for Ireland distributed a record breaking €6 million in grants in 2016.

Last year’s figure brings the Foundation’s total giving since it was set up in 2000 to €30 million.

The Community Foundation for Ireland works with philanthropic donors who want to create long-term impact in their communities. In 2016 it worked with over 70 funds including corporate funds, family funds, individual funds and legacies. The Foundation’s role is also to provide advice, guidance and grant-making services to individuals and organisations.

Over the years the Foundation has had a working relationship with over 4,000 community and voluntary organisations in Ireland. The grants breakdown by social issue in 2015/16 was:

Children and young people- 31.8%

Poverty and homelessness- 21.5%

Education- 14.4%

Other- 9%

Older people- 6.4%

Health- 5.7%

Community development- 4.3%

Minority groups- 4%

Women’s issues- 3.1%

The Foundation has also celebrated those who have made contributions to Irish society through their Philanthropist of the Year Awards. This year’s Philanthropist of the Year Awards will take place in Dublin on 8 February 2017.

