Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Personal Fundraising Services

Posted by on 9 January 2017 in News
0 Comments
Personal Fundraising Services
Personal Fundraising Services

Face to Face fundraising specialists both D2D and Private Sites
 
Success in supporting Regular Giving, Lottery and Sponsorship campaigns
 
Full UK coverage including NI with access to over 300 fundraisers
 
Over 200,000 new donors recruited on behalf of our charity partners since March 2014
 
ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited 
 
Technology driven with agile in-house developed CRM and tablet platforms
 
Flexible and collaborative Account Management focused on building long term relationships and achieving ROI
 
Get in contact @ info@pfs-ltd.org

313 total views, 313 views today

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Come to Fundraising Camp - London on Fri 16 December

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!