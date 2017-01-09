0 Comments
Personal Fundraising Services
Face to Face fundraising specialists both D2D and Private Sites
Success in supporting Regular Giving, Lottery and Sponsorship campaigns
Full UK coverage including NI with access to over 300 fundraisers
Over 200,000 new donors recruited on behalf of our charity partners since March 2014
ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited
Technology driven with agile in-house developed CRM and tablet platforms
Flexible and collaborative Account Management focused on building long term relationships and achieving ROI
Get in contact @ info@pfs-ltd.org
