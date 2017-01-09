New bursary for charity legacy administration qualification

Legacy administration and marketing specialists Legacy Link have announced a bursary award to enable two people to study for the ILM Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration.

The new annual award is open to those who work or voluntary at a UK charity and who feel they would benefit from increasing their skills and knowledge in the legacy administration process.

The bursary has been established in honour of Crispin Ellison, who retired as Director of Legacy Link last year, “in recognition of the huge contribution he made to our sector over the years”.

Legacy Link Director, Ashley Rowthorn, said:

“We’re passionate about legacy giving and the difference it makes to our charity sector. So as part of our commitment to helping charities grow their legacy income, I am delighted to announce that we are launching a bursary award to fund two students through their CiCLA qualification”.

Mr Ellison, who has worked for four decades in legacy marketing and administration, said that he was both “delighted and honoured” at the creation of the bursary in his name. He is now President of the Institute of Legacy Management.

About the Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration

Known as CiCLA, the Institute of Legacy Management’s Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration is the only nationally accredited legacy qualification in the UK. The six unit course can be studied through distance learning.

Applications for the Crispin Ellison Bursary Award will be accepted up to 1 March 2017, and the winners of the inaugural award will be announced in May 2016.

