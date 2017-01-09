Crowdfunding consultancy launches with pro bono & discounted training offer for non-profits

Crowdfunding consultancy Crowdfund 360 has launched this month, with an offer of pro bono and discounted training for UK-based non-profits.

Crowdfund 360 is primarily aimed at social enterprises and start-ups, and is currently looking to offer the training to a select number of non-profits that want to fundraise or crowdfund linked to March’s International Women’s Day.

Crowdfunding specialist Jes Bailey, who previously worked in the non-profit sector in Bangladesh (BRAC), Netherlands (Global Human Rights Defence) and most recently in the UK for GlobalGiving, is behind the consultancy, where she is also working with a range of companies and social enterprises in fields including sustainable fishing, 3d printing, and lingerie designing.

Non-profits interested in getting involved in the International Women’s Day 2017 fundraising training must fill out the contact form which can be found on the website or email info@crowdfund-360.com explaining what they want to crowdfund for before 22nd January.

Bailey will also be running a similar offer for charities in relation to World Mental Health Day on October 10th and Giving Tuesday on November 28th.

Commenting on Crowdfund 360’s launch, Bailey said:

“With the launch of Crowdfund 360, I get to use my skills both to help companies launch amazing products as well as help charities to be able to deliver amazing services. With Brexit approaching, the current economic climate and the rise of sites such as JustGiving, Crowdfunder and GlobalGiving, crowdfunding is more important than ever for small charities.”

